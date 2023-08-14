WHITEHOUSE – Jacksonville Tribe tennis traveled to Whitehouse and Tyler Legacy on Wednesday for a pair of non-district matches.
Whitehouse defeated the Tribe, 12-7, while Legacy prevailed 18-1.
Jacksonville’s record dipped to 0-4 following the losses.
Jacksonville scored four wins in boy’s singles versus Whitehouse.
Emanuel Silva beat Luke Fleming, 8-4; Dylan Dosser topped Austin Vickers, 8-2; Westyn Hassell downed Ashton Park, 8-2 and Diesel Theil recorded an 8-5 decision over the Wildcats’ Ashir Aryal.
In boy’s doubles, Hassell and Danny Ramirez won over Fleming and Smith, 7-6 (5), 1-6, (10-8) while Silva and Dosser claimed a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Park and Willis.
Jacksonville’s Jose Meza and Felipe Artega outlasted Aryal and Conklin, 1-6, 6-2, (10-7).
The Tribe’s lone win in the match against Legacy was earned by Hassell, who beat Owen Brandt, 8-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.