JHS tennis team comes up a few points short in loss to Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE – Jacksonville Tribe tennis traveled to Whitehouse and Tyler Legacy on Wednesday for a pair of non-district matches.

Whitehouse defeated the Tribe, 12-7, while Legacy prevailed 18-1.

Jacksonville’s record dipped to 0-4 following the losses.

Jacksonville scored four wins in boy’s singles versus Whitehouse.

Emanuel Silva beat Luke Fleming, 8-4; Dylan Dosser topped Austin Vickers, 8-2; Westyn Hassell downed Ashton Park, 8-2 and Diesel Theil recorded an 8-5 decision over the Wildcats’ Ashir Aryal.

In boy’s doubles, Hassell and Danny Ramirez won over Fleming and Smith, 7-6 (5), 1-6, (10-8) while Silva and Dosser claimed a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Park and Willis.

Jacksonville’s Jose Meza and Felipe Artega outlasted Aryal and Conklin, 1-6, 6-2, (10-7).

The Tribe’s lone win in the match against Legacy was earned by Hassell, who beat Owen Brandt, 8-3.

