J'ville Soccer Association fall registration now under way
Courtesy of Samantha Alvarez

Online registration is currently under way for the Jacksonville Soccer Association's fall season.

Kids age 3-12 years of age are eligible to sign up. Three-year-olds must be three by August.

Registration fee is $65, which includes jersey, shorts, socks and a bag.

U11 and above will play in Tyler and practice in Jacksonville). The sign-up fee for U11 and above is $70.

The season will get under way on September 10 and wrap up on October 29.

To register, visit jacksonvillesoccer.org

For more information contact Tony Vining (903) 258-5997.

