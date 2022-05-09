Kaiyala's grand slam helps send Brook Hill to an 11-0 win over Boerne-Geneva

BULLARD - A couple of Tyler Junior College signees, now playing for The Brook Hill School, made it a long afternoon for Boerne-Geneva School on Monday when the Guard blanked the Eagles, 11-0, in a TAPPS, Division II area game that was played in Bullard.
The game was practically over before it got started after the Guard (26-3) raced out to a 7-0 advantage after two complete.
Finn Kaiyala ripped a grand slam in the sixth inning, a part of a 2-4 day at the plate, which also included a double. Kaiyala drove in five of his club's runs.
Grayson Murry, the other future Apache, went 3-3 and knocked in two runs in what was a nine-hit Brook Hill attack.
Meanwhile, Landon Mattox stroked a double for Brook Hill and Aidan Mason had a base hit and an RBI.
Earn in g the win on the mound was Cade Chesley. Chesley pitched four innings and gave up a lone hit, while whiffing five and not allowing a walk. He was the winning pitcher of record.
Mason and Murry pitched an inning apiece in relief for the Guard.
Chaz Lutz hammered out a triple for the Eagles, one of just two hits that Geneva came up with in the contest.
Brook Hill will take on either Fort Worth Southwest Christian or Austin Hyde Park in the regional round later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.