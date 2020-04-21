Residents from Legacy at Jacksonville recently launched a prayer campaign, writing balloon messages to God to protect their family and fellow countrymen during the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the nation (right photo). The messages were tied to balloons and were released outside the 810 Bellaire St. facility located in Jacksonville.
Joyce Work Brock passed into the heavenly gates on April 9, 2020 at home due to natural causes. Memorial Services are pending.
