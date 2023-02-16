Jo Micah Petersen of Rusk has been named a Hinds Community College Deans' Scholar for the Fall 2022 semester.
Deans' Scholars are those students with a cumulative 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average.
Established in 1917, Hinds Community College is the largest community college in the state of Mississippi. With six campuses in central Mississippi, Hinds Community College offers academic programs of study leading to seamless university transfer and career and technical programs teaching job-ready skills.
