Longview, Timpson hold on to top spots in #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football polls

Undefeated Longview garnered 13 of the 14 first place votes and racked up 209 points to remain atop the #beasTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 6A/5A/4A).
The Lobos are 7-0 on the year.
Carthage received the remaining first place vote and came in second place with 197 points, followed by Gilmer in third with 182 points.
Carthage is 7-0 on the year and Gilmer is 5-0.
After losing to Van (5-2) last week, Rusk (4-2) slipped from No. 9 to No. 15 in this week's poll.
The Eagles host Carthage on Friday.
Following a big win over Lindale last week, Kilgore moved all the way up to No. 5 this week, one spot ahead of Chapel Hill.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Timpson remained No.1 with 11 first place votes and 207 points. As a result of upsetting Mount Vernon, who was previously ranked No. 2, Winnsboro vaulted into the No. 2 spot this week after garnering three first place votes and receiving 191 points.
Malakoff (6-1), 185 points, and Price-Carlisle (6-0), 166 points, came in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, with Mt. Vernon (6-1) falling to No. 5.
Troup, ranked No. 15 last week, dropped out of the rankings following a road defeat to one-loss Edgewood last Friday.
Cayuga (6-1) is ranked No. 15 this week.
