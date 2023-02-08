Jacksonville smashed Crockett, 18-0, on Tuesday night in Jacksonville to move to 11-1-1, 4-0 in District 16-4. The Fightin' Maidens have won their last four district matches by a combined score of 48-0.

Jacksonville and Palestine are tied for first place in district, with both clubs  sporting 4-0 league records.

Crockett slipped to 3-6-1, 1-3 following the loss.

On Friday, Jacksonville will journey down to Trinity to take on the last-place Lady Tigers.

