Maiden Soccer moves up 2 spots in latest TGCA poll

The Jacksonville High School girls soccer team moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A soccer poll, which was released on Wednesday.
Jacksonville, who is currently i9n first place in the District 16-4A standings, is 17-1-1 overall, 9-0 in district.
The four schools in front of the Maidens in the rankings are: Celina (18-0), Stephenville (15-0-1), Amarillo West Plains (19-1-1), Burnet (19-2-1) and Boerne (18-2-0).
Jacksonville's next match will take place on Friday when the Maidens visit Hudson.
Fightin' Maiden soccer is coached by Colten McCown.
