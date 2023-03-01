Maiden Soccer moves up 2 spots in latest TGCA poll
The Jacksonville High School girls soccer team moved up two spots to No. 6 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A soccer poll, which was released on Wednesday.

Jacksonville, who is currently i9n first place in the District 16-4A standings, is 17-1-1 overall, 9-0 in district.

The four schools in front of the Maidens in the rankings are: Celina (18-0), Stephenville (15-0-1), Amarillo West Plains (19-1-1), Burnet (19-2-1) and Boerne (18-2-0).

Jacksonville's next match will take place on Friday when the Maidens visit Hudson.

Fightin' Maiden soccer is coached by Colten McCown.

