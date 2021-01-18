Get your non-profit organization’s fundraisers and other events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday, Jan 19
The Wells city council will conduct its regular monthly business beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Wells city hall. This meeting was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11, but was postponed due to the winter storm and power outages.
Thursday, Jan. 21
For the Love of Nutrition, located at 125 E. 6th Street, is hosting the next B.A.S.H. event sponsored by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce. The Business Associates Social Hour is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
Monday, Jan. 25
The monthly meeting of the Troup city council will be conducted beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. The meeting will take place at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, located at 102 S. Georgia Street. The meeting will also be held via teleconference.
Friday, Feb. 5
The First Friday Night Dance will take place Friday, Feb. 5, at the Rusk Civic Center located at 555 Euclid Street. Doors open for the monthly Classic Country Western Dance at 6 p.m. Beginning at 7 p.m., the Caddo Creek Band will perform live music. Admission is $5 per person.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
The Jacksonville city council will convene for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The meeting is live-streamed to the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can be found on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org.
