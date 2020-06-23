10 active COVID-19 cases in Jacksonville now

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Jacksonville City limits grew by two late Monday.
Cherokee County cases number 76 and 77 are residents of the city, according to information received from Keith Fortner, Jacksonville's Emergency Management Coordinator.
A total of 19 cases have been confirmed in Jacksonville, with 10 of those cases listed as active, Nine patients have recovered.
The total number of cases in Cherokee County has not been updated since Friday, according to the Texas Health and Human Services website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.