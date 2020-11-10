Veteran’s Day is a federal holiday which falls on Nov. 11. Originally recognized as Armistice Day, commemorating the end of hostilities in World War I, the name was changed in 1954 to Veterans Day to honor all who had served in the United States’ armed services.
In observance of the holiday, county and city government offices in Cherokee County will be closed, as will banks and post offices.
Cherokee County school districts will remain in session.
Trash service provided by Republic Services will be delayed by one day Thursday-Friday, Nov. 26 -27. Thursday pickup will be made Friday, and Friday routes will be conducted Saturday.
