YROUP – A $13,541,749 budget – funded by a $1.169700 property tax – was adopted Monday during a special meeting of the Troup ISD board of trustees.
The new budget, which goes into effect on Oct. 1, is slightly lower than last year's adopted budget of $13,764,950, primarily due to the fact that last year, the district was completing a Safety and Security project as campuses, said Lisa White, TISD executive director of business services.
The new tax rate also is lower than a $1.183300 rate adopted this time last year, assessed per $100 property valuation.
“COVID expenses are certainly having an impact on the budget, but the ESSR Grant and donated PPE supplies from TEA has helped,” White said. “It is a priority of the district that we ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.”
Additionally, TISD officials “are working diligently to be able to provide devices to all students, and hotspots to students without internet access, in case of another closure. We do not feel that we are having to do without something planned, but we always operate on the conservative side,” she said.
During Monday's meeting, trustees also:
* Approved an accelerated education budget required under TEC;
* Approved a 2020-21 Property and Casualty Insurance proposal;
* Approved the submission of Asynchronous Planning Document to the Texas Education Agency; and
• Approved a consent agenda featuring minutes from Aug. 10 special and regular meetings, a final budget amendment for 2019-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.