TROUP – school board members will make a special session noon Monday, Aug. 31, for a hearing about proposed $13,541,749 budget for the upcoming school year at Troup ISD.
It is slightly lower than last year's adopted budget of $13,764,950, primarily due to the fact that last year, the district was completing a Safety and Security project as campuses, said Lisa white, TISD executive director of business services.
Following Monday's public hearing, trustees will consider adopting the budget. Additionally, they will consider approval of a proposed tax rate of $1.69700 per $100 property valuation.
According to a meeting agenda, trustees also will consider:
* Approval of accelerated education budget required under TEC;
* Approval of 2020-21 Property and Casualty Insurance proposal;
* Approval of submission of Asynchronous Planning Document to the Texas Education Agency;
* Whether to cancel a bond election originally scheduled for May 2 and postponed until Nov. 3, due to a national pandemic; and
* Approval of a consent agenda that includes minutes from Aug. 10 special and regular meetings, a final budget amendment for 2019-20.
Board members also are slated to meet in executive session to discuss new hires and personnel. Action, if any, will be taken when they resume into regular meeting, as per state government code.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.