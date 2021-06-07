As of 3:35 p.m. Monday, there were 180 customers in Cherokee County that were without power, after a strong store system barreled through the area early Monday afternoon.
Cherokee County Electric COOP reported 150 are without service, while 30 ONCOR accounts have had their electricity disrupted.
Most of the issues seem to be with tree limbs and branches being on power lines.
No exact time table as to when power will be fully restored has been given, as it is raining once again, in some parts of the county.
