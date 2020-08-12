2 Troup residents die in automobile crash

TROUP — Two Troup residents died in a two-vehicle automobile accident that happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday evening on State Highway 110 North, about two miles outside of Troup.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials say that their preliminary report indicates that a shows that a 2015 Hyundai Accent had pulled over onto the improved shoulder of the northbound highway. At the same time, a 2015 Kia Optima was traveling northbound in the driving lanes.
For reasons unknown the driver of the Accent attempted to make a u-turn into the roadway and was struck by the Optima.
The driver of the Accent, Anselmo Alonzo, 68, and passenger Brenda Alonzo, also 68, both of Troup, were transported to the hospital, but were not able to survive their injuries.
The driver of the Accent received only minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
