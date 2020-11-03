Election Day. Today is the day Americans will exercise their right of franchise and choose the next President of the United States along with other national, state and local representatives. Voters have from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. tonight to cast ballots.
Early voting closed Friday, Oct. 30, with over 49% of Cherokee County voters already participating in the election process, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
In person ballots numbered 12,711 during the early voting period of Tuesday, Oct. 13 – Friday, Oct. 30. Another 1,589 ballots were received by mail.
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. at the 25 polling stations arranged throughout the county. Voters must cast their ballots at the voting precinct assigned on their voter registration cards.
Locations are listed below along with their precinct numbers.
Jacksonville has 12 polling stations.
Precinct 13 - Rocky Springs Baptist Church, 653 F.M. 1910 W;
Precinct 14 - Craft Baptist Church, CR 1616, just off Hwy 69;
Precinct 15 - First Christian Church, 1920 Beaumont Street;
Precinct 34 - First Baptist Church-Mixon, 4975 F.M. 177 East;
Precinct 35 - Cove Springs Community Church, 4948 Hwy 175 West;
Precinct 36 - New Hope Baptist Church, 12580 F.M. 747 South;
Precinct 37 - Mt. Haven CME Church, 15807 F.M. 747 North;
Precinct 38 - Jacksonville College Theater, 215 Kickapoo Street;
Precinct 42 - North Bolton Street Christian Church, 702 N. Bolton Street;
Precinct 43 - Norman Activity Center, 526 E. Commerce Street;
Precinct 44 - Afton Grove Baptist Church, 360 CR 4208; and
Precinct 47 - First Baptist Church, 7282 Hwy 110 North, Ponta.
There three polling stations in Rusk;
Precinct 22 - Shady Grove Church of Christ, 471 F.M. 2962 South;
Precinct 23 - Salem Baptist Church, 1500 F.M. 241 South, and
Precinct 24 - Singletary Memorial Library, 207 E. 6th Street.
Bullard has two polling locations:
Precinct 32 - Mt. Selman Methodist Church, 135 CR 3701, and
Precinct 33 - East lake Baptist Church at 153 Eastdale Lane at the corner of F.M. 346.
Troup has two locations at which Cherokee County residents will vote:
Precinct 46 - Blackjack Baptist Church, 18214 Hwy 110 North, and
Precinct 48 - Concord-Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 212 CR 4705.
Alto’s two polling station locations are:
Precinct 26 - The River Church, 595 Marcus Street, and
Precinct 27 - Stella Hill Memorial Library, 200 San Antonio Road.
Communities with single polling stations inlude:
Precinct 12 - Gallatin Community Center, 626 S. Chandler Street, Gallatin;
Precinct 25 - The River Church, 264 Rusk Avenue, Wells
Precinct 28 - Maranatha Community Worship Center, 214 CR 231, Maydelle; and
Precinct 45 - New Summerfield First Baptist Church, 201 Church Street, New Summerfield.
