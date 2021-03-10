When a local committee met 15 months ago to decide a theme or the 2020 Women’s History Month luncheon, little did it know that “Lasting Legacy” would take on a deeper meaning, thanks to a national pandemic.
"Throughout it all, our honorees kept on serving their communities in amazing ways," event co-chair Lauren Carter said of honorees Kimberly Benton, Regina Brown, Kathi Davis and Betty Marcontell. “A pandemic will not keep these outstanding ladies from serving the great people of East Texas in their varied roles.”
The event, hosted by Cherokee County Women With Purpose, focuses on local women whose work has made an impact on their communities.
In 2020, “we were unable to host the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic – initially, we postponed the event in hopes of the pandemic ending, but ended up canceling the event to protect people. Still, we wanted to honor these ladies, who continue to serve their communities throughout all of this. 2020 has been a crazy year, to say the least, but that will not stop these honorees from spreading joy and taking care of their community. They have shown us that despite what challenges we face, we can persevere and lend a helping hand when in need. And this has really brought all of East Texas closer together.”
Honorees are being spotlighted, allowing readers to discover how these women have created a “Lasting Legacy” through their unwavering support of their communities.
“We’re really excited about honoring these women, because while it may have been a labor of love for them, to Cherokee County, their efforts have created several long-lasting traditions – and that is priceless,” said Kim Felt, who serves as event co-chair alongside Carter.
2020 honorees are:
Kimberly Benton
Wells resident Kimberly Benton is probably best known as Cherokee County’s “plant lady,” serving as the local Texas A&M AgriLife extension horticulture agent since 2010.
Her very first memory is of being in the garden, and that love blossomed, inspiring her to pursue a master’s degree in agriculture from Stephen F. Austin State University (awarded in 2006). Since then, she’s been educating others about horticulture, using platforms ranging from a popular radio program to classes, projects and talks for children and adults.
Kim also heads the Cherokee County Master Gardener program and is actively involved with Caddo Mounds State Historic Site’s “Snake Woman’s Garden.” She’s been blessed to share her knowledge in locations as far reaching as Romania, and currently has a national rose trial in Portland, Maine.
Kim is a member of Texas County Agriculture Agents Association and National Association of County Agriculture Agents and in 2017, was recognized by each entity with an Achievement Award; additionally, she has won both the Superior Service Award (2013) and the Vice Chancellors Award in Excellence (2014) for her work with the National Earth-Kind Rose Team.
She is a single mom of two amazing kids, ages 10 and 12, both students at Wells ISD.
Kim says there is a long history of gardening in her family. Strong hands have worked the soil for many generations, and she is proud that hers do also.
Regina Brown
Always ready to greet one with a smile and a hug, 1991 Jacksonville High School graduate Regina Brown is a highly visible personality in Cherokee County, thanks to her varied involvement in the community.From there, the initiative blossomed into the formation of the Cherokee County Women With Purpose Committee – comprised of
She attended SFA, where she was an active member of Zeta Phi Beta sorority, and graduated in 1999 with a degree in social work, which she utilized in different type of work. She currently is the crime victims coordinator for the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office.
Prior to her return to Jacksonville, she was – and still is – a member of Women in Tyler since 2007, serving as its chairperson of Women in Tyler Day Committee from 2009-2010. This year, she is co-chairman of Relay for Life of Cherokee County, a fundraising branch for the American Cancer Society.
Perhaps the greatest impact she’s made has been to lay the foundation for local young women, with the creation of In His Image Ministry, a Christian mentoring program for young women. The program, co-founded in 2013 with her cousin Dewanda Runnels, gradually reached out by honoring Cherokee County women who made an impact in their communities by hosting a recognition ceremony during national Women’s History Month.
IHIM honorees and other active community participants – to cement the county’s Women’s History Month event we now celebrate locally.
The spotlight profiles of Kathy Davis and Betty Marcontell will appear in next week’s edition of the Progress.
