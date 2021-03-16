Cherokee County Women with Purpose originally decided on the them, “Lasting Legacy,” for their 2020 annual luncheon. The yearly event focuses on local women whose work has made an impact on their communities.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the event was initially postponed, but later canceled.
The Cherokee County Women with Purpose, determined to laud their honorees, has provided spotlight profiles of Kimberly Benton, Regina Brown, Kathi Davis and Betty Marcontell.
Last week, the Progress featured Kimberly Benton and Regina Brown. This week, the Progress recognizes Kathi Davis and Betty Marcontell.
Kathi Davis
Ask just about anyone in the Alto area who a good go-to person is in the community, chances are they’ll respond “Kathi Davis.” She is a familiar face in Alto, through her work with the Alto Economic Development Corporation and various projects in the community. Over the years, Kathi has used her skills as a grant writer, event planner, public presenter, community liaison and volunteer/donor to help advocate, assist and create different programs to help improve social engagements and bolster strongly needed causes that make a positive impact locally, such as the monthly health education seminar “Alto Health for All.” She also is involved with the new downtown mural and bringing Alto Family Medical Clinic to fruition. Kathi promotes the annual Small Business Saturday and other events taking place in the area.
Betty Marcontell
South Houston High School Class of '63 graduate Betty Marcontell admits that she had “no idea what I wanted to do or be” when she was in school, but over the years, Betty has touched a number of lives through her work, her ministry and her willingness to help
Armed with a bachelors degree in business administration from Lamar University, she and husband Ed traveled the first three years of their marriage while he pursued a professional football career, then each began high school teaching careers at Houston-area schools.
She and Ed taught a Bible study for high school drop-outs and Betty sponsored her school’s Christian Club. Through their church, she became involved with a ministry in Europe, after a young Romanian college graduate came to learn how to build a college student ministry. There, she taught computer skills to adults in the young man’s church in northeast Romania. And became involved with a project launched by an American teacher in that country, who wanted to start a ministry to young children in Romanian orphanages.
By 1997, the Marcontells retired after 30 years as educators, moving to Rusk the following year to be close to family. They became involved in tennis, and Betty grew active with the Republican Women’s Club, serving as its president from 2000 to 2004.
In 2013, Betty “got involved with the biggest project I have ever taken on” – the Heritage Center of Cherokee County Museum. To help prevent it from closing, she volunteered to host fundraising galas for the site. By the following year, the museum board asked her to take over as curator and to renovate the museum, which features a variety of exhibits that pay homage to the people of Cherokee County. Her latest project is to create a dog tag display honoring local veterans who died in WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
Recently, Betty – the mother of one and grandmother of two – was recognized by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce as its 2019 Businesswoman of the Year.
