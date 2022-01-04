Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce was very busy this year, led by Chairwoman Shannon Hitt of Cherokee County Public Health Department. Goals were set and accomplished in 2021 due to the leadership of Shannon Hitt, along with the executive team and board members benefiting Jacksonville and its members.
2021 Accomplishments:
• 208 new members joined the Chamber, in comparison to 44 new members in 2020
• Currently have 533 members
• 51 ribbon cuttings; 32 in 2020
• 1 Business @ Luncheon County Business was topic with 120 in attendance
• 5 Lunch Bunch – attendance 96
• Sponsored and hosted the Coffee with a Cop – 44 in attendance
• Jacksonville Leadership Class graduated with a total of 9 students in June. Fifteen students enrolled in September with the class graduating in May 2022
• Morning Brew hosted by 8 businesses | 200+ attendance
• Chamber Facebook – followers 10,800+, gained 700 likes
• Tomato Fest Facebook – likes 3,400+, gained 462 likes
• Instagram – 1,080 Followers, gained 70 new followers
• Job opportunities created and shared through email blasts and social media
• Donated $250 to July 4th Fireworks on Lake Jacksonville sponsored by Lake Jacksonville Association
• 14 downtown retailers hosted the largest annual Mingle & Jingle in November
• Back 2 School Committee raised $18,925, donating supplies and backpacks to students during event in July.
• Adopt-A-School gave two $1,000 scholarships and 2 classroom grants
• Jacksonville Leadership Program began in September with 12 students and will complete their session in May 2021
• Website – 118,234 pages viewed, increased by over 18,000 more than 2020
• 4,000 Membership Magazines distributed
• Weekly email blast – Chamber Chatter sent to 1,800+ emails weekly
• Christmas parade held with over 5,000 in attendance and 65 entries
• Held second Golf Tournament with 28 teams at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club. Dr. Mike Smith won $1,000 winning the golf ball closest to golf hole.
• Chamber honors 15 healthcare providers as 2020 Outstanding Citizen of the Year during annual Banquet held in March. Rookie of the Year went to Dillon Rodriquez of Texas National Bank, Unsung Hero went to Shelley Cleaver, Britian McKinney of Every Day I’m Oilin’ was awarded Division Chair of the Year, Stacy Boyer of Picture This was awarded Business Woman of the Year and Darrell Dement was awarded Business Man of the Year.
• Chamber Shop Local Campaign - 8 individuals won cash for shopping locally during the 45-day shop local campaign. A total of $2,500 cash drawing was giving – 5 winners won $200 each and 3 winners won $500 each. A total of 1,019 drawing tickets with 113 businesses visited during the 45-day shop local campaign with 173 shoppers who participated in drawing. Total sales $83,016.26. Sponsored by Southside Bank, Texas National Bank and your Chamber.
• September Membership Drive secured 149 new members in 2½ days, reaching over 500 members by the end of 2021!
New faces joined and were seen at various networking events like, Morning Brew, Lunch Bunch and the numerous Ribbon Cuttings. Records were broken with attendance at Tomato Fest, Mingle & Jingle, Christmas Parade and Trunk or Treat Downtown. Staff members Kim Felt and the newest employee, Ashley Thompson kept order for the numerous activities happening each month.
Shannon’s leadership as Chairwoman along with the executive team accomplished many successful events for our community. Shout out to the executive team – Duane Weatherford, Chairman Elect of the Board; Patty Rivers, Past Chairwoman of the Board; Andy Calcote, Treasurer; Judy Batton, Community Development Division; Pam Anderson, Education Development Division; Nathan Jones, Economic Development Division and Britian McKinney, Membership Development. Board members were Brandy Bannister, Bannister’s Plumbing; Mike Smith, Jacksonville College; Brenda Stahelin, Homes & Properties Realty, Inc.; Mahendra Bhakta, Homeplace Inn & Suites; Anne Farmer, Dairy Queen-S. Jackson; Sylvia Jones, Sylvia Mae’s Soul Food; Mike Miller, Central Baptist Church; County Commissioner Patrick Reagan; Katie Posada, Family First Clinic & Urgent Care; Molly Loughmiller, Southside Bank; Barry Lofquist, Christus Mother Frances-Jacksonville; Tabitha Baker Ainsworth, Baker Insurance and Lauren Carter, Legacy at Jacksonville.
I’m so proud of the Chamber volunteers and members who got involved, supported the numerous programs and love their community. Thank you for a great 2021!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.