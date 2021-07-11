Donovan Castillo, the son of Rebecca Spraggins, is a 2021 graduate of Jacksonville High School who has signed on with the United States Navy. He is due to ship out on Tuesday, July 13.
The first stop on Castillo’s naval journey will be Naval Station Great Lakes, the home of the Navy’s only boot camp, which is situated on the western shores of Lake Michigan near the city of Chicago.
Following his eight weeks training there, he will receive orders to attend his next training where he will learn the necessary skills for his chosen specialty, Explosive Ordinance Disposal. Castillo described EOD as “your bomb squad, basically.”
His first choice was to become a Navy Seal, but issues with his eyesight prevented him from following that path.
“EODs have such an important job and I’ve always been someone that has enjoyed being relied on. I like to know that people can put trust in me to get jobs done and get them done right,” Castillo said, explaining his second choice.
Castillo chose the military over college because he believes college degrees are becoming more expensive while carrying less value. He denotes certain exceptions where college degrees are necessary, such as the medical field.
He isn’t opposed to working and has been employed on the Texas State Railroad for about three years, first as a chef and then a server.
Spraggins describes her son as a hard worker, since about the age of 10. She recalled a time when he wanted to go on a mission trip to Belize, but decided he wanted to participate just a month before the planned departure. After telling him she couldn’t raise the funds in that short a time, he went to work earning the money on his own. She recalls him washing cars, detailing boats and mowing lawns; earning the money just in time to go.
“I love to work and I just saw an opportunity in the military to be able to be hands on and work and have good benefits, as well as getting to travel,” Castillo said.
He admitted the ability to travel and see the world is what sealed the deal for him.
“I’ve always wanted to travel and you do a lot of that in the military,” Castillo said.
“My dad’s side of the family has always been a military family. With me being my mom’s only boy, she told me growing up I was never going to go into the military,” he said.
Castillo has both an older and younger sister.
“It took a little convincing to get my mom on board,” Castillo said.
Once he explained his plan and provided some detail, she eventually came around.
Castillo looks forward to the experience and knowledge he’ll gain in the Navy, along with the travel he’ll get to do. He desires to see how others live in other countries to better appreciate all that is afforded him in the United States.
“The closer it gets, the more excited I get. I don’t have the jitters, I’m not nervous. I’m really just excited to go,” Castillo said. “I’m ready to get my journey started.”
