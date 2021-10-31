Who couldn’t use a little extra cash around Christmas? The 2021 Shop Jacksonville campaign, which kicks off Monday, Nov. 1, provides an opportunity for shoppers to win cash prizes of $200 or $500.
The aim of the Jacksonville Chamber’s campaign, which will run through Dec. 15, is to promote local businesses during the holiday shopping season.
Two drawings will be conducted, the first will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Southside Bank. Five names will be drawn and $200 will be given to each winner. The second, and final, drawing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Texas National Bank. Three names will be chosen. These winners will be given $500 each. All tickets will be included in the final drawing.
There is no requirement to be present at the drawing in order to win.
To earn a ticket in the drawing is simple. Shop at any retail Chamber member and spend a minimum of $20. Show the receipt at either Southside Bank, 1015 S. Jackson St., or Texas National Bank, 300 Neches St., for a drawing entry.
Additional rules include no two transactions will be counted if made within a three-hour period in a single day from the same business and no one can win more than once per drawing.
With the possibility of winning a cash prize, it may be time to start, or finish, one’s holiday shopping.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Shop Jacksonville campaign is sponsored by Southside Bank and Texas National Bank.
For information on Southside Bank, visit southsidebank.com.
For information on Texas National Bank, visit txnationalbank.com.
For information on the Chamber, visit jacksonvilletexas.com.
For questions on the 2021 Shop Jacksonville campaign, call 903-586-2217.
