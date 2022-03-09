Members serving on the 2022 Cherokee County Child & Family Service Board include (from left) Shirley Reese; Jenny Magouyrk, Secretary; Janis Adams; Jaclyn Tyler, Vice Chair; Barbara Hugghins; Jessica Guerrero; Nancy Washburn, Treasurer; and, not pictured, Bill Avera, Chairman; Patty Rivers and Susie Blackmon.
The CCCFSB supports the activities of Child Protective Services and acts as a voice for and ensures appropriate services are provided to abused, neglected and at-risk children and families in Cherokee County.
CCCFSB meetings are scheduled for 4:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month at the First United Methodist Church, 1031 Loop 456, in Jacksonville.
For more information on the Cherokee County Child & Family Service Board, visit cccfsb.com.
