Copies of the 2022 Graduation Magazine are still available at the Jacksonville Progress office, located at 525 E. Commerce St. The magazine features graduating seniors from Alto, Brook Hill, Bullard, Jacksonville, New Summerfield, Rusk, Troup and Wells.
Members of the Class of 2022 may obtain one copy free of charge. All others, or graduating seniors wanting additional copies, will be charged $2 for each magazine.
The magazine can also be viewed online by following the link on our Facebook page, posted on June 9, or by going directly to viewer.joomag.com/graduation-jacksonville-progress-2022/0998308001654784951?short&.
