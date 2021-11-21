The first activity to celebrate the Jacksonville sesquicentennial is the release of the 2022 historical calendar.
The initial opportunity to obtain a copy of the calendar will be through a reception at the Jacksonville Public Library Monday, Nov. 22. There will be two times periods, 12-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., when the calendars will be available.
Be among the first to obtain the calendar celebrating Jacksonville’s 150 years of history. The calendars are $10 each. Proceeds from the sale of calendars will help with the preservation of the county’s history, with funds divided between the Cherokee County Historical Commission and the Vanishing Texans Museum.
The calendar committee consisted of a mix of members from the two entities and included Janie Barber, Deborah Burkett, Shelley Cleaver, Barbara Hugghins, Nadine Locke and John Thomason.
The Jacksonville Public Library is located at 526 E. Commerce. The library can be contacted by phone, 903-586-7664, or via email, library@jacksonvilletx.org.
For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page or website, jacksonvilletx.org/417/Jacksonville-Public-Library.
For information on the Vanishing Texana Museum, visit https://jacksonvilletx.org/415/Vanishing-Texana-Museum or the museum’s Facebook page.
For more information on the Cherokee County Historical Commission, visit their Facebook page, call 903-683-9680 or email cchc@cocherokee.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.