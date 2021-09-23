The Texas Capitol Gift Shop released its 2021 commemorative holiday ornament today, marking the 26th ornament in the long-treasured Texas Capitol Ornament series.
Designed to honor over 100 years of musical performances at the Capitol, this whimsical ornament shows a group of carolers singing together on the South steps, encircled inside a fanciful snow globe. Floating behind the Capitol dome are the music notes from the “Texas State Capitol Grand Waltz," a song composed by Leonora Rives and performed during the week of Capitol dedication festivities in May of 1888.
Since the early 20th century, the Capitol has scheduled groups of all ages and musical varieties to perform for the public including school choirs, bands, orchestras, dancers, and others from all across the Lone Star State.
This collectible ornament was thoughtfully designed in-house and was hand-assembled in the USA. The ornament costs $22 and is available for purchase online and in-store exclusively at the Texas Capitol Gift Shop and the Bullock Museum Store, both of which are operated by the Texas State Preservation Board.
Proceeds from your purchases benefit Texas Capitol preservation and educational programs. If purchased at the Bullock Museum Store, proceeds will contribute to the Bullock Museum's exhibitions and educational programming.
The Texas Capitol Ornament is available for purchase both online at www.texascapitolgiftshop.com or store.bullockmuseum.org/ and in any of the following store locations:
• Capitol Extension Store, 1400 N. Congress Avenue, Austin
• Capitol Visitors Center Store, 112 E. 11th Street, Austin
• Bullock Museum Store, 1800 N. Congress Avenue, Austin
About The State Preservation Board
The State Preservation Board preserves and maintains the Texas Capitol, the Capitol Extension, the 1857 General Land Office Building, other designated buildings, their contents, and their grounds; preserves and maintains the Texas Governor's Mansion; and operates the Bullock Texas State History Museum and the Texas State Cemetery. We provide educational programs centered on Texas history, government, and culture. These services benefit the citizens of Texas and its visitors. For more information, please visit tspb.texas.gov.
