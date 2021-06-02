The sunny, breezy Saturday provided perfect weather for the 33rd annual Fair on the Square in Rusk. With several events, live entertainment, food trucks and dozens of vendors and local shops, there was something available for most everyone.
Although figures were not yet available, funds were raised for two non-profit organizations during the Fair. Proceeds from the 5K Warrior Run went to the Military Veterans Peer Network and the Car & Bike Show collected money and canned goods for the Good Samaritan Food Pantry.
The 5K Warrior Run attracted over 30 runners, both male and female, in a variety of ages.
The overall winner in the men’s category was Dakota Stewart who won the 18-24 years division. Caden Peters placed first in the under age 18 class. Other winners included Trealan Thompson, 24-34; Eric Collins, 35-44; Jody Tylech, 45-54 and Billy Germany, over 55.
In the women’s category, the overall winner was D.D. Clark, who placed first in the over 55 class.
In the youngest group, under 18, Tatum Collins took the top spot. Other division winners included Kayla Tillison, 24-34; Sara Lowry, 35-44 and Meredith Watson, 45-54.
Just under 30 vehicles were entered into the Car & Bike Show, which drew a lot of interest from fair-goers.
Show winners were awarded in five categories. Four of those were determined by the judges and the fifth went to the People’s Choice.
The award for Best Car went to Johnny Dees and Todd Daniels was presented the Best Truck trophy. Thomas Adams earned Best Ratrod while Most Original was given to Jonathan Brummett.
By virtue of the popular vote, Raymond Rodriguez received People’s Choice.
The cornhole tournament, an event which first took place during the Hometown Christmas Experience, returned for Fair on the Square. The tournament grew from eight participating teams in December to 12 teams Saturday. The team of Cody Johnson and Mike Stemm defeated the other teams to take home the $140 cash prize. It was not reported whether their win was through skill or if was as their team name suggests, “Pure Luck.”
A new feature added to the slate of events was a pet parade, for which there were seven entries, including four dogs and three chickens.
Katnyss Hazel, 7, earned the prize with her Cochin Bantam named Blackberry. She will receive a one-of-a-kind pet portrait painted by Michelle Filer.
Hazel’s sisters Tava, 13, and November, 11, entered chickens of the Millle Fluer d’uccle variety from Belgium. Their father, James Hazel, entered a pet dog named Chloe.
Other dogs entered into the pet parade included Alyssa Walley’s Piper; Martha Neeley’s Sally and Linda Ball’s Bailey.
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce thanks the many volunteers and helping hands who made the event a success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.