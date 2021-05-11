An art contest, sponsored by Dairy Queen and Wal-Mart, recently gave Jacksonville elementary students an opportunity to display their artistic skills. Each winner was given a T-shirt, a ribbon indicating their place and a card redeemable for a free ice-cream treat.
Copies of the prize-winning artwork, created to celebrate Tomato Fest, is on display at the Dairy Queen located at 1501 S. Jackson Street. The names of the winners will be displayed on the eatery’s scrolling marquee.
TheGrand Champion from East Side was Easton Arrington.
First-grade honors went to Mason Hamman, first; Kinley Gardner, second; and Emery Brooks, third.
Winners from the second grades included Halley Brumit, first; Tennison Vining, second; and Layla Griffin, third.
The top spots in third grade were awarded to Ava Kilfore, first, Kaitlyn Leone, second; and Magaly Sanchez, third.
The Fred Douglass Grand Champion was Madeline Penn.
First-grade winners from the school included Elizabeth Arredondo, first; Maddox Nixon, second and Aleah Ramirez, third.
The top slots in second grade went to Aubree Esquivel, first; Jabraelyn Franklin, second; and Raelynn Phillips, third.
Third-grade students who placed included Zakayla Thirkill, first; Alice Burgess, second; and Jacey Lavender, third.
Joe Wright’s Grand Champion artist was Jocelyn Perez.
The top slots in first grade went to Carolina Urquiza, first; Damaris Munoz, second; and Kash Redd, third.
Second-grade winners included Jayden Resendiz, first; Cash Whitt, second; and Israel Camacho, third. The winners of Joe Wright’s third-grade classes were Maya Oviedo, first; Evalynn Amaya, second; and Brisa Canchola, third.
Danely Jimenez was designated Grand Champion at West Side.
First-grade winners included Sadie Cardenas, first; Alisha Ramirez, second; and Dayana Cruz, third.
Winners from second grade included Gisselle Anselmo, first; Josue Gallegos, second; and Damian Ramirez, third.
The top spots in third grade went to Kimberly Rodriguez, first; Abby Castillo, second; and Martin Salazar, third.
Brenda Boren was the Grand Champion from the Gateway Community Partners, with other winners including Willie Faye, first; Amy True, second; and Sarah Praskey, third.
