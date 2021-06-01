Tomato Fest is back and Jacksonville’s tastiest fruit, the tomatoes, will star in the upcoming 37th Annual celebration Saturday, June 12.
As the star of Tomato Fest, Jacksonville tomatoes will be ready for several competitions happening during the festival. One of the favorites is the Tomato Eating Contest, where celebrities will be eating as many tomatoes as they can in 3 minutes in an attempt to beat 2019 champion Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis.
Kiddos also have the opportunity to show their skills during the Tomato Eating, Tomato Peeling or Tomato Packing Contests. Local farmers will bring their biggest, prettiest and best tasting tomatoes for the Best Home Grown Tomato Contest. Jars of salsa, which will be entered in the Salsa Contest, will be from sweet to light you up HOT!
Those looking for local produce will find it at Tomato Fest as local farmers will be selling the best tasting tomatoes and other vegetables including onions, cucumbers, squash, zucchini and others vegetables.
Looking for sporting activities, we’ve got that too!
Soccer and Tennis Tournaments are happening on June 12.
Other sporting activities include a 5k Run and Fishing Tournament on Saturday, June 5.
For shoppers, there will be over 200 vendors and downtown merchants with great sales and must have items.
Car enthusiast need look no further as we have the largest car show right in front of the famous Tomato Bowl (football stadium).
And don’t forget the food. There will be fried green tomatoes, hamburgers, fried green tomato sandwich, fried pies, turkey legs, nachos, tornado taters, Frito pies, brisket sandwiches, tacos, pulled pork sandwiches, smoothie drinks and so much more for those craving festival foods.
Looking to earn a little money? Enter the Got Talent Contest under the overpass with a total of $500 in prize money given away and Youth Got Talent with a total of $325 in prize money!
Following the full day of fun in downtown Jacksonville, Chili’s will host the annual Street Dance featuring Brian Chance Band and Kimberly Dunn and Red Dirt Ritas from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. that evening.
Saturday, June 12 is the big day for the 37th Annual Tomato Fest with a variety of activities happening June 5 – 12, including Dodgeball Tournament, City-Wide Church Singing, Tomato Fest Pageant, Diced, Farm to Table, Par 3 Night Tournament and much more.
For entry forms and listing of activities, visit JacksonvilleTexas.com/tomato-fest or call the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce for more information at 903-586-2217.
