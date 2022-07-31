The Cherokee County Extension Service is offering 4-H day camps, with the most recent designed to provide community service by campers and fun activities for the campers themselves. The day camps are organized by County Extension Agent Kaitlyn Slover, 4-H and Youth Development.
Those attending the 4-H camp July 27 met at the Cherokee County Show Barn. They began the day with community service by sweeping indoors and picking up trash inside and outside.
The students also enjoyed nachos and drinks.
The later portion of the day was reserved for archery instruction and practice.
Marlin Watson, club manager for all Cherokee 4-H shooting sports, instructed the students in safety rules and why they were necessary. After dividing into smaller groups, one group would attend the archery lesson while the remaining groups participated in other games and activities.
To participate in 4-H shooting sports, students must be eight years of age and in third grade.
One more day camp will be conducted from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Aug. 3. Participants will learn about various livestock and horse projects, as well as the judging of livestock, horses and meat, through interactive games. The group will meet at the show barn, 611 Loop 456, in Jacksonville.
To register for the remaining day camp, or for more information about Cherokee County’s 4-H program, contact Slover by calling 903-683-5416 or by sending email to kaitlyn.slover@ag.tamu.edu.
For additional information, view the new Facebook page, Cherokee County 4-H. The page features upcoming project and club meetings, practices and member spotlights.
