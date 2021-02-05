600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine heading to Cherokee County next week

A total of 600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine made by Maderna will be arriving at Cherokee County healthcare providers next week, according to information released by the state on Friday night.
The Cherokee County Health Department in Jacksonville is scheduled to take delivery of 300 doses, while Brookshire Brothers pharmacies in Jacksonville, Rusk and Alto are slated to receive 100 doses each.
In Tyler, NET Health and UT Health Science (Hwy. 271 North) should each be getting 1,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer.
Those that are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time should check with the individual healthcare providers mention above to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination. The public is reminded that you must have an appointment to receive a shot — walk-ins are not accepted.
