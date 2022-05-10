Top in Texas is celebrating its 60th anniversary in Jacksonville 7 p.m. nightly, Thursday through Saturday, May 12 through 14.
The PRCA rodeo kick-off party is set for 6 to 9 p.m. at Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce Street, and the event will feature live music.
New this year is a Friday night concert following the evening’s rodeo. Cody Wayne, an award-winning country singer, will perform in the fenced in area next to the arena. Admission is free with your Friday night rodeo ticket. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Once again, the Trail to Christ Church, J-C Cowboy Church and Branded by Christ Cowboy Church will sponsor Thursday night general admission, providing free access to the rodeo for the public. This does not include any of the box seats.
John Harrison is certain to entertain as this year’s rodeo clown. He began in the PRCA as a trick and roman rider, as well as a trick roper, later adding barrelman. Harrison was selected seven times to serve as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo barrelman. He was awarded Coors Man in the Can four times and Comedy Act of the Year four times.
Pete Carr’s Pro Rodeo is again the stock contractor, providing some of the best horses and bulls in the business. Many of Carr’s animals have been recognized at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Along with the expected rodeo fare of riding and roping, local youth will be given an opportunity to participate nightly in a calf scramble and mutton busting.
You won’t want to miss any of the up close rodeo action at the Jacksonville Rodeo Arena, located at 604 Woodlawn, near the John Alexander Gym.
The Tops in Texas Rodeo is produced by the Jacksonville Rodeo Association, the Lions Club and the Rider’s club.
The cost for general admission is $12 in advance and $15 at the gate. Box seats are $20 per seat, but must be purchase as an entire box, four or six seats depending on location, and there is limited availability.
Tickets can be purchased at the Jacksonville Chamber office, 1714 E. Rusk St., from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. now through Thursday, May 12, or by calling 903-586-2218.
For more information, visit topsintexasrodeo.com or find Tops in Texas Rodeo on Facebook.
