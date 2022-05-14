The warm, sunny weather gave way to cooler night air as Tops in Texas opened its 60th PRCA rodeo in Thursday in Jacksonville. Entry into the event was offered free to the public as Thursday night admission had been sponsored by the Cowboy Churches of Cherokee County.
First night contestants had a rough go of it, with many contestants failing to earn scores or times in their respective events. Spectators did, however, have an opportunity to see a few East Texas natives perform in their respective events, many of them watching from newly installed metal bleachers. The new seating replaced approximately half of the old wooden bleachers and was paid for by the Jacksonville Rodeo Association.
Among the East Texas natives competing Thursday was Alto’s own Logan Cook. Currently ranked 19th in the world in saddle bronc riding, according to prorodeo.com, Cook garnered a 72 with his ride on Miss Molly, placing him in fifth position.
Half the slate in tie-down roping completed the event with an official time, including not-too-distant neighbor Justin Pannell, of Mt. Enterprise. He finished fourth, with a time of 11.2 seconds.
Tiany Schuster, a two-time National Finals qualifier, topped the board in women’s barrel racing with a time of 17.53 seconds. East Texan Jennifer Burgess, of Lindale, claimed second with at time of 17.77, followed closely by Mimi Cundieff, of Athens, with a time of 17.80. Other contestants included Ivy Hurst, 17.90; Cassidy Champlin, 17.95; and Michelle Alley, 17.97.
Tops in Texas, a Pete Carr Pro Rodeo event, concludes tonight with events beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online through the website, topsintexasrodeo.com, or at the door. General admission is $12 in advance, or $15 at the gate. Children ages five and under are free.
