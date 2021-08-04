7-11 grand opening attracts large number of locals

Jacksonville residents flocked to the 7-11 convenience store, located at 202 N. Jackson St. (at the foot of the Highway 69 overpass) on Wednesday to help the popular retailer celebrate its grand opening.
Outside, the new facility features 16 fuel pumps for gasoline and six for diesel that are designed to accommodate large trucks.
With fuel prices several cents cheaper than many Jacksonville fuel retailers, it was easy to see why business at the pumps was booming.
As soon as you walk inside the building the succulent south of the border aroma of the Laredo Taco Company becomes obvious.
The Laredo Taco Company, originally started in South Texas and owned by the 7-11 Corporation, offers authentic quick service Mexican food.
The restaurant features tortillas that are made from scratch daily inside the store, as well as fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions and jalapenos that are prepared on site for use in pico de gallo and tacos.
Menu items include authentic beef barbacoa, carnitas, chorizo, carne asada and breakfast tacos made with fresh cracked eggs.
For decades now, 7-11 has been known for its refreshing Slurpees.
At the new Jacksonville location, there are eight-different flavors to choose from, in addition to a pick-your-flavor of frozen lemonade, such as blueberry lemonade and raspberry lemonade.
7-11 also offers fresh bakery items, specialty coffee drinks, Big Bite hot dogs and the Big Gulp.
At mid-day Tuesday company officials said they were pleased with the reception that they have received in Jacksonville.
For those that would like to join the 7-11 or Laredo Taco Company team, openings are still available a a 7-11 spokesperson said.
