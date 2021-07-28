The Jacksonville 7-Eleven, located at 202 N. Jackson Street, was due to open today. However, due to computer communication issues, the store is unable to open for business at this time, according to Store Manager, Sonya Jenkins.
A new date for opening has been set for Wednesday, Aug. 4.
“Offer our apologies,” Jenkins said. “But let them know we look forward to seeing their smiling faces on Aug. 4.”
The new Jacksonville 7-Eleven store offers sandwiches delivered daily, hot breakfast items and classics like Big Bite® hot dogs, pizza, taquitos, Slurpee®, and Big Gulp®.
For those who can’t make it to the store, a 7NOW® Delivery app is provided for customer convenience and safety.
Customers can also earn and redeem points via 7Rewards, the 7-Eleven loyalty platform, on various in-store products upon checkout.
Based in Irving, 7–Eleven, Inc. is the largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry and operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.