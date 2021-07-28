The 747 Riders will give away 150 backpacks filled with school supplies from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Nichols Green Park Phase 2, located at 1923 S. Jackson Street.
The event will feature free hot dogs, chips, drinks, music, games, prizes and bounce houses.
This year makes the second time the 747 Riders will be able to provide school supplies to Jacksonville students as they had to skip last year due to COVID concerns.
To donate, or for more information, contact Cecilia Kirby at 903-284-0376, Kim Kirby at 903-284-1229 or Devin Black at 903-508-9481.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.