As September 11, 2021, will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the American Freedom Museum and The Brook Hill School have planned two special events to remember and commemorate both the utter devastation and incredible heroics of that fateful day.
At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 10, there will be a brief reading of the September 11, 2001 timeline, a moment of silence and prayer for the families and our nation, and then the lighting of "The Tribute Lights". Search Lights of Dallas will be on the grounds of the Museum with their blue gel carbon arc searchlights. These lights are similar to the pictures you see of the ones used in New York City to represent the Twin Towers. These spectacular lights will light up the sky 8-11:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11, and can be seen up to twenty or thirty miles away.
The American Freedom Museum and The Brook Hill School will begin the tradition of the reading of the 2,977 names of each victim listed on the 9/11 Memorial in New York City and the 9/11 panels located on the Museum’s outdoor “Walk of Honor” teaching exhibit.
The names will be read by the Brook Hill faculty, families and the 2022 graduating senior class on the outdoor Museum Plaza in front of the Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial.
The event schedule is as follows:
• 8:46 a.m. – We will begin with the firing of the Brook Hill cannon representing when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower. 8:47 a.m. – We will begin the reading of the names on the Museum plaza.
• 9:03 a.m. – We will pause for the firing of the Brook Hill cannon representing when United Airlines Flight 175 hit the South Tower and will then continue with the reading of the names.
• 9:37 a.m. - We will pause for the firing of the Brook Hill cannon representing when American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon building in Washington and will then continue with the reading of the names.
• 10:03 a.m. - We will pause for the firing of the Brook Hill cannon representing when United Airlines Flight 93 crashes in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania and will then continue with the reading of the names.
When the last name is read, there will be a moment of silence and then a prayer for the families and peace for our nation.
The public is invited to attend.
