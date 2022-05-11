Jacksonville Sesquicentennial Committee members, city employees and many residents gathered Wednesday in Hazel Tilton Park for the opening of the 1972 city time capsule May 11, the same day it was buried 50 years ago.
Committee members had the honor of digging up the capsule and Barbara Hugghins had the privilege of removing and announcing each item.
“It’s hard for me to believe that 50 years ago I was in the seventh grade and I was present when they buried it,” Mayor Randy Gorham said after welcoming those who attended. “It’s not hard to believe that I don’t remember what was in it.”
Members of the committee were introduced and include Kathleen Stanfill, Sam Hopkins, Deborah Burkett, Johnny Helm, Cassie Deviller, Charlie Esco and Tracy Wallace. The committee was assisted in digging up the time capsule by reigning Tomato Queen Marina Mullenax.
“Ms. Wallace’s third-grade class at Joe Wright, are taking a break from testing today and they are watching this virtually,” Gorham said.
The event was live-streamed and can be viewed on the City of Jacksonville’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
John Atkinson, pastor at Peoples Church, gave the invocation and Neal McCoy led in the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem before the crowd gathered at the spot where the time capsule had been buried.
Sesquicentennial committee members and Mullenax were each given a golden shovel and took turns removing dirt from the area where the time capsule was buried. After several minutes of tag-team efforts, the capsule was uncovered. Hopkins and Helm pulled it from the dirt to cheers and applause.
The capsule was carried to a table where it was cut open and the items inside revealed. A number of memorabilia related to the centennial celebration were among the contents.
A copy of the Drumbeat, the high school newspaper and copies of the Jacksonville Daily Progress; letters, including one addressed to the mayor and city council, one to the county judge and another to the citizens from the Hackett family.; a phone book; a KEBE recording related to the centennial celebration; a garter from a Jacksonville Belle; a First Presbyterian Church business card and various certificates were all pulled from the time capsule.
A note stating, “We sealed and buried this capsule,” signed by three men was also included.
Only one item, some sort of signed document, had faded beyond reading.
Gorham read aloud the letter to the current mayor and city council. It contained a list of 1972 council members with their ages and length of terms, 1972 prices for a number of items with comparison prices from 1962.
“I realize that, in all probability, the above prices and costs which appear so exorbitant to us today, will appear to you 50 years from now very reasonable,” Gorham read.
Penned by then mayor Phillip Pavletich, the letter concluded with best wishes to the citizens of Jacksonville:
“During the past 50 years, there have been many changes for the better. Social and economic conditions are so much improved that it is extremely difficult to convince modern young people just what existed in the mid-20’s and 30’s. It is my sincere hope that your generation has shared the stabilizing world conditions and that peace and harmony reign all over our world,” the letter read. “In closing, our 1972 city council extends to your 2022 city council and the city of Jacksonville a very best wish for an enjoyable 150th anniversary.”
The items removed from the time capsule will be placed on display in the Vanishing Texana Museum, located at 302 S. Bolton.
“This certainly gave us some good ideas about what should go in our next capsule,” Hugghins said. “This was a very good collection of memorabilia, I’d say.”
The ceremony concluded with a reminder of the city-wide sesquicentennial downtown street reunion slated for Saturday, Oct. 22.
