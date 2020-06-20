As newlyweds, Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Fortner and his wife Brandee looked forward to the day they would welcome a child into the family.
But the journey to parenthood took on a different direction than initially planned six years ago, the couple said.
“We tried for a period of time to have our own biological children but met many downfalls and heartaches,” he said, recalling how, “one evening Brandee and I began discussing the idea of the foster-to-adopt program.”
The Fortners began attending weekend and night classes to become licensed foster parents, eventually sheltering seven children during an 18-month period.
“We were glad that the parents always were able to reunite with their children, though it was emotionally hard when those children left our home and took a bit of us with them,” Keith admitted.
In August 2019, while sharing lunch with Brandee's family, Keith said his wife received a phone call from a friend, who told her that a relative that lived out of town “was considering putting her little boy up for adoption after he was born.”
“And they wanted to know if we would be interested in adopting the boy,” he said. “At that time, we had been down many failed roads of being able to hopefully adopt children permanently, so we did not give too much weight to that phone call.”
That was Aug. 18 – Brandee's late mother's birthday.
“Aug. 19, I was called that morning before 8 a.m. and was told to come get the baby, that his bio mom wanted to sign her rights over to us,” Brandee recalled. “On Aug. 20, we went to pick up our forever baby to bring him home.”
The couple adopted Wylie Gray Fortner – named for family members – during a Feb. 16 ceremony at the Cherokee County Courthouse, with Court-at-Law Judge Janice Stone presiding.
While the couple learned much during their fostering days, caring for a brand-new baby was a new experience.
“Keith had never been around kids for any real length of time, so he was very nervous about it all when we first started fostering. Most of those kiddos were a little older, so it was a good 'beginner' experience, I guess you could say,” she said. “When we got Wylie, Keith was terrified.”
In his lifetime, “I have run in and out of many burning structures and faced some adversities, but I am not going to lie to you and tell you that I wasn’t scared to death to hold Wylie for the first couple days we had him,” Keith said.
But he “asked tons of questions about everything, and he watched everything I did – I knew he would be a great dad from the very beginning,” Brandee said. “I have watched Keith learn and grow as a dad and it has been so amazing to witness. He is a different and more improved dad. Watching how he interacts with Wylie truly melts my heart.”
Keith finds inspiration in his wife, whom he said “is a natural in so many ways with this parenting stuff.
“She’s like the child whisperer. To be honest, I have looked up to her throughout all this. It wasn’t until we started all this that I realized what a strong person Brandee was. She is a much more patient person than I am and she has taught me patience,” he said. “She isn’t scared of much, and I just follow her lead.”
For now, the couple said they've taken a hiatus from fostering to focus on their son and settle in as a family.
However, “we have not completely written off the idea of fostering down the line,” Keith said, encouraging others who may be considering becoming foster parents themselves.
“These children did not ask to be placed in these environments, and just about any love or caring you can give is a lot of times more than they are sadly accustomed to,” he said. “You are there simply to love, care and provide for that child.”
This year, the little family will celebrate its first Father's Day together, and for them, it will be a doubly special day.
“Brandee and I have always had a great life together and have embraced the ride, but it is nice to look at our son and know he will be here with us tomorrow and for the years to come,” Keith said, adding, "I oftentimes would wonder if I adopted a child, would it be any different than having our own? And I simply cannot imagine being any closer to Wylie than what we are.”
