When Angelina House staff posted a list of rules for upcoming limited visitation, both residents and staff alike were thrilled to pieces.
“I was ready for it to open, and I was happy,” said Mike Fuller, resident of the 211 Phillips St. senior care facility, which began limited outdoor visitations to the public Saturday.
Fuller and his wife, Kat, were able to visit with their daughter Ladonna of Golden, Illinois Sunday.
“We were very excited,” he said.
“At first, we thought it would be just like doing window visits, but it is so much more personal for everyone,” said Linzey Campbell, Executive Director.
“I can’t tell you how blessed we are to be able to conduct these visits and see the joy in the residents and families faces,” she added.
Earlier this month, officials from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced it would allow limited visitation at nursing and long-term care facilities that met criteria, including no confirmed COVID-19 positive staff in last 14 days or active positive cases in residents; adequate staffing to facilitate visitation in compliance with infection control requirements; and use of plexiglass as a safety barrier.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and we are constantly assessing what actions are necessary to keep residents and staff safe in these facilities. By following these procedures and rules, facilities can more effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help us achieve our shared goal of reuniting residents with their families and friends,” stated Phil Wilson, THHS Executive Commissioner, in an Aug. 6 press release.
Campbell said residents' families were notified when the facility was approved by the state for visitation.
“The visiting scheduled filled up immediately,” she said. “And it’s still filled up!”
Re-opening has come with “lots of rules,” she noted.
“Everyone has to wash their hands, wear a mask. No physical touch. Everyone has to be screened and temperature taken. The visits have to be supervised. The visits are only 20 minutes to allow the staff time to get the residents back to their room and get the next one. We also have to sanitize the visiting booth before each visit.”
Visits with Angelina House residents are limited to 20 minute sessions, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with no more than five visitors at a time.
An outdoor visiting station with a wide sheet of Plexiglass to separate visitors from residents is located on a patio that's shaded by a screen, with water misters set in place to help cool down the site.
There's also an outdoor wash station that guests utilize as part of the plan to keep germs at bay.
For the Fullers, even all the regulations that come with limited visitation can't put a damper the fact they get to have leisurely visits with friends and loved ones.
“We didn't have any visitors, except a daughter that would go to the store for us, so being on lock down has been hard,” Mike said. “This is a good stepping stone for paving the way for actual contact visits – we are anxious to see what will happen next.”
