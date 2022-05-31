I’ve written lots of stories for local newspapers but never researched and written one quite like this. I suspect you’ll be moved as well, as you learn the history of war dogs and their handlers in the Korean War.
I’m always amazed at stories still to be uncovered locally; often quite by accident. Case in point is the story of Jacksonville resident, the late Charles Broadway, Corporal US Army, a soldier in Korea with war dogs. In the fall of 2021, while meeting with Broadway’s daughter, Lisa Finch, to discuss the preservation of several historical items found in her Aunt Joann Gray’s estate, we talked of many things.
As I learned of her father’s story, I asked if he might consent to be part of Flag Day? He would agree and through Lisa’s efforts, plans were made. Sadly Broadway would pass away March 25 of this year. But, the family will be present at the upcoming June 14 Flag Day event at the Hazel Tilton Memorial Park in downtown Jacksonville to receive a plaque in his honor.
Much of the following information is taken from K-9 Korea, a book published in 2017 by J. Rachel Reed, in which Broadway is featured along with other men of the 8125th Sentry Dog Detachment.
It’s an incredible story, and thanks to Reed, the lost history of military working dogs in Korea is documented. It tells of the bond forged with their handlers, roughly 60 men in number. The soldiers would come to rely on their dogs for protection during long, dangerous night watches and for companionship, just as soldiers have done throughout our country’s history.
During the American Revolutionary War and also the Civil War, dogs “took up residence” in camps and followed soldiers for food and companionship (which went both ways). In World War I, dogs served their military masters by delivering messages across battle lines and by staying in foxholes to comfort shell-shocked soldiers. It wasn’t until Pearl Harbor that Dogs for Defense (DFD) was established. “Recruitment posters went up around the country touting benefits of canine soldiers. Their keen senses and perception at night could replace the efforts of six armed men.”
During the Korean conflict, military leaders realized it would be difficult to hold the line of the Thirty-Eight Parallel which divided North and South Korea. Ten they remembered American’s K-9 units from World War II. So in 1953, the Department of Army started pulling soldiers from an infantry pool to man a new unit and the 8125th Sentry Dog Detachment was formed.
The idea was to establish a security detail program consisting of farm boys from around the country. The thinking was they would remain detached from the dogs because on the farm they were used to animals being used as tools.
Also in 1953, Charles Broadway, a farm boy from Jacksonville, Texas, was drafted into the Army at age nineteen. Charles’ father, in fact everyone in the family, worked hard to keep their farm going. Charles connected with their animals such as horses and especially the bird dogs. Once in the service, Broadway’s described in Reed’s book as “a larger than life character, 6 ft. tall who soon garnered the nickname “Tex.”
Just as tragic war stories have occurred at other times in our nation’s history, it’s the same here. Even though there are details of loyalty and heroism in the Korean conflict there are heart-wrenching aspects as well. Why did the Department of the Army tell the soldiers their dogs—really their beloved fellow soldiers – would return home with them at wars end when it was all a lie?
In the 1950s, the US military “failed to see the dogs as anything more than expensive equipment.” The reality not considered was that a strong bond would be forged between dogs and their handlers. “…to see a dog in war or even better to touch a dog was a powerful tangible reminder of home.”
Each soldier in the Detachment was paired with one dog but occasionally had to handle more than one. Broadway was paired with the flop-eared Rex, tattoo #E248. Broadway descried him as “unable to win any beauty contest but smart.”
Another dog would also become part of Broadway’s story. “Blind” Sam, with cataracts clouding his eyes and his vision almost non-existent, was not healthy enough to participate as a war dog but tagged along with Broadway everywhere—to chow hall or to the Post Exchange. But Broadway’s working dog was Rex; together they guarded the farthest perimeter of the post in complete darkness and sometimes in brutal freezing weather. During one of their night patrols, Rex became the only dog of the 8125th ever attributed with a kill; a Korean threatening the perimeter, wouldn’t stop when told to do so.
Broadway would become a Vet Tec, a handler who took on responsibility for medical care of the dogs. This meant he would have to stop working with Rex but would care for dogs such as Sam. And this is where the plot turns and Broadway’s mission becomes “saving just one.”
His job as Vet Tec took him outside the camp occasionally. As he did so, Broadway made connections with the community and with an orphanage for Korean children. On the sly, he delivered them food when he could. A friendship developed between the missionary in charge and Broadway; also between Sam and the children at the home. They loved to pet and play with the gentle dog.
The day finally arrived when the handlers received their orders, to report in three hours, to ship out and to depart for the states. The men were devastated; some couldn’t bring themselves to say good-by to their special companions! Others did so, but with tears and heavy hearts. All the while still thinking the dogs would be cared for.
However, paper work was accidentally discovered by a soldier that the dogs were being left behind. Broadway had suspected as much, had seen the writing on the wall. He hatched a plan to get Sam away from the kennels without notice. He stowed him in a truck bed, covered with a large canvas tarp. If caught he’d say, as a Vet Tec, he was taking Sam into Seoul to a Vet there. Broadway then falsified Sam’s death certificate and left it at the base and drove to the orphanage.
“Once out of sight, Broadway got out of the truck and invited Sam into the cab so the friends could spend their last hour together, sitting side by side. Sam rested his head on Broadway’s lap.”
As they got closer to the orphanage, Sam got excited, remembering his previous visits. He loved the place! The children love him. The missionary promised Sam would be cared for until the end of his days.
Back at the post, Broadway couldn’t contain himself, as he smiled from ear to ear. Not the least concerned about stealing government property and falsifying documents since technically he just “put down” his old friend.
Note: The public is invited to Flag Day at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14; a time to salute the flag and honor Veterans who have served to protect our freedoms. For details, contact Flag Day Chair Deborah Burkett by calling 903-752-7850 or sending email to debbietroup7@yahoo.com. She is also ready to hear from those with stories to share.
