A little more than 1,500 Oncor customers were without power as of 5:26 p.m. Sunday.
The outages were triggered by strong and gusty winds associated with mid-afternoon thunderstorms that made there way through Cherokee County.
In Jacksonville, 1,461 customers are in the dark. According to the Oncor outage website, power is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.
In Rusk, 67 accounts are without electricity. Service is expected to be restored by 7 p.m. this evening.
