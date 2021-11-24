A major change is coming to Dollar Tree stores nationwide

After selling its merchandise at the $1.00 price point for 35 years, Dollar Tree will soon be raising its prices to $1.25 the company announced on Tuesday during its third quarter report to investors and in a follow-up media release.
Dollar Tree said that the increase will be permanent as inflation and increasing costs associated with freight and to operate the company's distribution centers has forced the company to up its prices.
“For 35 years, Dollar Tree has managed through inflationary periods to maintain the everything-for-one-dollar philosophy that distinguished Dollar Tree and made it one of the most successful retail concepts for three decades,” the company said in the release.
Some of Dollar Tree's 8,000 stores will receive the price increase in December, with the remainder set to go to the higher price point by the end of the first quarter in 2022.
Dollar Tree has a retail unit located at 1628-B S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville.
