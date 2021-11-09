Army veteran James Adair has turned entrepreneur as he and his wife, Cassie, have recently opened Small Town Books in Rusk.
Cassie claims to be the biggest reader in the family, something James admits, but he said starting the business was his idea.
The thought of a book store developed after he saw an online report about people being less interested in e-readers and returning to physical books. He also noticed businesses like Walmart and Dollar General were placing books back on the shelves.
After consulting with Cassie about the possibility, he said she gave him some advice, “If that’s what you’re thinking you should do, then you need to get more knowledgeable about books.”
Taking her advice, he began to study and educate himself. Adair says he also heard locals state they would like to be able to obtain books without having to drive very far. Determining there was a need, the Adairs opened Small Town Books on Nov. 1.
Forgoing a business loan, the Adairs opened Small Town Books using their own funds, starting small but hoping to grow over time.
Originally from California, Adair joined the Army in January 2008, and was discharged in Dec. 2016.
“I always wanted to join the Army when I was in high school,” Adiar said. “When I first started working, I was working two jobs. When my wife was pregnant with our first child and she gave birth, we realized life is kind of expensive.”
Since he’d always wanted to join and he determined it would help with expenses, Adair chose to enlist.
His enlistment was a three-year agreement and he reenlisted for a five-year term.
During his time of service, Adiar and his family were stationed in Hawaii, Ft. Bliss in El Paso, and at Ft. Benning in Georgia. While in the Army, he completed two tours in Iraq, in 2009 and 2016.
Because of the constant moving, the Adairs considered home-schooling their two sons, now ages 15 and 10. A pastor and his wife in El Paso, who were already home-schooling, were able to answer a lot of their questions and helped them decide to commit to home-school.
“It’s gone real well. We are extremely pleased and satisfied with our kid’s education with it, especially out here in Rusk because there is a big [number of] home-school families. There’s a co-op and a lot of support groups,” Adair said.
The family settled in Rusk in 2016 after he separated from the Army.
“When I got out, it was more of an excitement, I could finally just settle down and watch my kids grow up,” Adair said. “We fell in love with Rusk.”
Initially, it was work at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that attracted him due to the benefits being comparable to what he had in the military. He currently works as a shipping loader for Walmart in Palestine.
While Adair says it would be nice to focus on just one job, meaning the book store, he recognizes it will take time to evaluate the feasibility of doing so.
“On your grand opening your going to have a big boost of sales because your friends want to support you, church members want to support you, or it’s brand new, so people just crowd in,” he said. “But I understand we’re not going to have the grand opening sales every single day.”
For now, he’s keeping his position at Walmart until such a time as he can provide for his family on profits from the book store alone.
“I’m not going to put my family at risk,” he said.
Adair says he’s been reassured by comments of customers stating they are glad his shop is here.
“It’s helped with confidence, because as you open a business there’s always that thought in the back of your mind, ‘What if this doesn’t work out’,” he said.
The shop sells a variety of book genres, in both new and used, hardback and soft cover book. If a customer desires a book they do not have on hand, they will attempt to order it. Home-school curriculum and school supplies are also available. Items from other area businesses are offered as well, such as jellies, soaps and candles from Texadus Family Farm.
The book store is planning special events such as art classes, home-school classes and book signings.
The business will host pictures with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 18. A professional photographer will be charging for pictures, but people are welcome to take pictures on their phones for free.
The store offers 10% military discounts and will have set days for teacher discounts, including home-school parents as teachers.
Small Town Books, 152 S. Main St., is located in a space rented from New Image Roofing, which owns the building and has an office at the back.
The books store is closed Sunday and Monday, open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
The business maintains a Facebook page and can be contacted through Facebook Messenger or by sending an email to smalltownbooks21@gmail.com.
