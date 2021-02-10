Following delivery of a new fire engine, of which the Smith County Emergency Service District 2 and Bullard Volunteer Fire Department took delivery, a traditional Push-in ceremony was conducted.
The push-in ceremony honors the longstanding tradition, prior to modern day engines, when it was necessary to push hand-drawn, and later horse-drawn, carts into the fire station. Modern push-in ceremonies honor tradition and officially places new equipment into service
The ceremony, held Sunday, Feb. 7, included remarks by Bullard Fire Chief Justin Walker and a prayer led by Smith County ESD 2 Board President Johnny Brown.
Other members of the Board of Commissioners present at the event included Brent Dominy and Matthew McKeethan.
The purchase of the engine was part of the capital improvements plan in place for the district. The plan addresses the need to replace aging apparatus throughout the district.
The 2020 Pierce PUC features a Compress Air Foam System (CAFS) and 1,000 gallons of water, which is an upgrade above the 500 gallons that was carried on the previous engine.
Firefighters have been completing training on the operation of the new engine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.