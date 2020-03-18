A Note to our Readers from the Jacksonville Progress

To our readers:
The novel coronavirus has us all on edge. Thus, we want to fill you in on how the Jacksonville Progress staff is hard at work covering the story locally to inform you with accurate and timely news about the disease.
We, like you, are dealing with a public health and economic crisis the dimensions of which we have never experienced before. We understand the frustrations about not knowing when it will end, and why it is vitally important to credibly report local aspects of the pandemic.
In the interest of caution and safety, we’ve asked our newsroom and other staff to work from home whenever possible, with the exception of those employees necessary to the production and distribution of the newspaper.
Reporters working remotely are checking with state and local government and health officials throughout the day for information on how the outbreak affects your public safety, schools, businesses, eateries, events, health care facilities and other everyday activities.
They are diligently asking questions and writing stories and taking photos to keep apace of breaking news, reporting COVID-19 cases and providing useful information such as hours for grocery stores, pharmacies, churches and parks; how to talk to your children about the virus and ways to keep them entertained.
It is our intent to be your primary source of local information on the coronavirus, and it's a responsibility we take seriously.
But we cannot do it alone. We need your questions and concerns. We need you to share your stories of coping or helping others in this time of need; how your family is getting along day to day. Stories about heroism, caring and helping hands.
Toward that end, please contact our newsroom via email at editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com or send us a message on our Facebook Page, “Jacksonville Progress,” to widen our local coverage.
We want to inform you, not scare you. We are in this stressful time together, and together we can get through it.
We will pursue this goal despite the economic impact the crisis has on our bottom line. Loss of advertising revenue from reduced business activity and closed stores is real.
As an essential source of information in this emergency, we need all hands on deck. That’s a cost we cannot furlough as every subscriber to our print and digital platforms is valuable. And we need to be there for every one of them.
In order to provide a public service to the community during the crisis, we are posting news as it is received to our website,www.jacksonvilleprogress.com. It is our hope that everyone will find the information useful and consider a subscription to our newspaper to keep up with all of our local coverage.
This is a special, caring community. We wish everyone and their families good health. Please know that all of us at the Jacksonville Progress are committed to keeping you informed about the ever-expanding story of the coronavirus.
• Jake Mienk, Publisher/Editor of Jacksonville Progress
• April Barbe, Managing Editor of Jacksonville Progress
