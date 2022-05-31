A number of Craft-Turney WSC accounts without water due to damaged water main

A number of Craft-Turney Water Supply Corporation customers have no water at this time due to a water main being damaged by an 18-wheeler.
The affected area is in and around FM 2138 and CR 3141.
Repairs will begin as soon as all utility companies that have underground lines have been notified, according to TEXAS 811 policies.
The exact location of the water disruption is County Roads: 3108 (Southshore), ALL County Roads off of CR 3108, CR 3141, CR 3107, PR 3107 Spur, FM 2138 up to the Intersection of FM 2138 & CR 3108 (top of the hill), the West End of of CR 3104 ( on the FM 2138 / Maydelle Rd side).
No estimation on when the repairs will be completed was provided.
For questions, please call (903) 586-9301.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.