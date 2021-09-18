Commander Ron Seeton and Post Adjutant Russell Stafford, on behalf of American Legion Post 152, donated a certificate of acceptance and appointment of American Legion Post 60A, Jacksonville, Texas, issued by the national American Legion office August 21, 1947, to the Vanishing Texana Museum. The membership of Post 60A represented Black soldiers from Jacksonville and the surrounding areas who had served in the armed forces during World War II.
The certificate had been reframed and was presented to the Curator Larry Lydick Thursday, Sept. 16.
A handwritten note placed on the back of the frame reads:
This American Legion Post 60A acclamation (founded by Jacksonville African American veterans in 1947) was all that was left in the old building (Troup Hwy.) It was recovered by Billy Hailey and given to me for safe keeping as I was the present historian of Post 152 at the time. In memory of our Black veterans, the acclamation should go to the Vanishing Texana Museum for all to see.
The note was signed by Larry Taylor.
Little more is known about the document presented to the museum or the group of veterans who comprised American Legion Post 60A, according to Seeton who came into possession of the now donated certificate only a few months ago.
The Vanishing Texana Museum has contacted the national offices of the American Legion in an effort to obtain any additional membership information, if available.
As the museum relies on historical information to be provided by the local community, it is requested that anyone with knowledge of the men who made up American Legion Post 60A, or their brethren, contact the museum.
The Vanishing Texans Museum is open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by reservation.
For more information, visit explorejacksonvilletx.org/our-destination/vanishing-texana-museum/, or the museum’s page on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org. It can be found by choosing the History & Museum link under the Community tab.
To contact the museum, call (903) 586-1696 or email larry.lydick@jacksonvilletx.org.
