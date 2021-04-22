A potentially stormy afternoon and evening could take place Friday

Widespread thunderstorms are predicted to develop over much of the East Texas area beginning Friday afternoon and lasting into the evening.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. says some of these storms could be severe, mainly from Friday afternoon until early Saturday morning.
Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in some areas, especially south of a line extending from Tyler to El Dorado, Ark.
The storms are expected to diminish from west to east early Saturday morning. The worst of the storms should be3 out of the region a few hours after midnight Saturday.
