Quilts have been made and used to raise funds for a very long time. As soldiers were returning home from the Civil War, women in both the north and south made quilts inscribed with heartfelt messages. Often chances were sold and a drawing held. Proceeds were used to meet the needs of the wounded.
The practice would be repeated during both World Wars and also in the Great Depression, when friendship or name quilts were made of feed sack material, to support community projects. Tickets were often sold for 10 cents each.
To this day a quilt raffle remains a good way to support a worthy cause. And besides, who doesn’t love a quilt?
There’s still time to purchase your ticket for a locally made quilt with a very unique story. Proceeds will support the Clinic of Hope which provides services for those who have no insurance.
The raffle quilt is composed of tiny pieces, too many to count, the design has mosaic-like qualities. Made during the pandemic by Jackie Hinch Sessons, it’s called “Mask Mandate.” The tiny pieces are triangles of fabric left over after she made masks for family and friends.
The mask pattern was called “5 dart mask.” Jackie explained, “I clipped small triangles of fabric off the masks to reduce the bulk so it would fit properly on one’s face…when I realized I had so many pieces of colorful fabric left, I begin to design the quilt. I worked a little over a year getting the blocks together. Then I machine pieced and machine quilted it.”
As I admired and photographed the quilt I asked Jackie, “Who taught you to quilt?” Her answer included not only her personal experiences but bits of Jacksonville history.
Jackie shared, “My paternal grandmother Martha Fenley Abbott was an accomplished seamstress who sewed on a treadle machine. She was also a quilter who pieced and quilted entirely by hand.
“She gave me my first sewing machine when I was about five or so. It had a hand-turn wheel that I used to operate the mechanism. I made lots of doll clothes from some of her scraps. She also gave me my first electric machine when I was 16, the summer before I was to graduate from Jacksonville High School. I had originally planned to teach Home Economics, but after Lon Morris, when I went to SFA for my junior year, I learned they offered classes in Design. I couldn’t help myself. I changed my major to Clothing and Textiles, with a minor in Business.
“After college, my first job was with Roland Offord, who had originally worked with Marja Hamiln in a very successful Jacksonville business known as Marja’s Brassiere Company. After Marja’s closed, he started Roland’s Foundation Fashions which designed and manufactured lingerie and foundations for large-size ladies. I learned quite a lot while working there, especially how to sew really fast!
“From there, I held several jobs during the daytime and in my spare time I designed custom specialty fashions and home interior fashions until my daughters graduated from high school.
“I’ve made a few quilts through the years. All machine pieced, mostly tied quilts. When I retired in 2018, I took up quilting as my favorite past time and have loved every minute of it,” Sessons laughed and said. “I’m continually working on something…I’m making a quilt for my bed now. The pattern is called, ‘The Seamstress.’ How appropriate! And I’m a member of the Cherokee County Quilting Guild, Jo Caraway is our leader. Our monthly meetings are held in Rusk.”
During the interview, I soon learned Sessons’ desire to help others runs deep which prompted her to donate the quilt to Hope.
She explained, “God gives each of us talents. Design, sewing and quilting are some of mine, as well as my Christian ministry.
“For a number of years, I was the Single Adult & Community Minister at Central Baptist Church and also a member of the Hope Board. My personal ministry continued to grow after retiring from my position at the church. As a Hope Board member, I was pleased when the idea of the Clinic was proposed…it’s been in operation for two years thanks to devoted members of the Board and generous donors. Recently, when I approached the Board about donating the quilt for a fund raiser, they responded very positively and also decided it was time for an open house, as well.”
The open house is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Clinic, located at 595 S. Ragsdale in Jacksonville. The winning ticket will be drawn at that time.
For details regarding the Open House or to purchase raffle tickets, call Jackie Sessons, 903-625-0924; Kathy Barker, 903-707-7379; or Dr. Elaine Ballard, 469-877-3812. Tickets may also be purchased at the HOPE Center or at the Clinic of Hope.
For more information on the Clinic of Hope or other Hope services, visit hopecenter.info or find Hope Jacksonville on Facebook.
