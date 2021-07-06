The George W. Bradford historical marker, originally dedicated on July 4, 1976, was rededicated on Saturday, July 3. The marker denotes the place of the last Black school in Rusk, the George W. Bradford High School. The last graduating class prior to the school’s closing was that of 1968.
Walter and Maxine Session organized the rededication ceremony with Walter, Rusk city councilman District 2, serving as master of ceremonies.
“Walter had an idea, he said the marker needed to be cleaned after it’s been here all that time, so he called the superintendent and he cleaned it,” Maxine Session said. “I talked to Deborah [Burkett] and she said [you] need a rededication because people don’t know that marker is there.”
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the singing of the Bradford Hymn of Praise and an invocation by H.R. Waggoner, current George W. Bradford Primary School Principal Crystal Henderson Nichols welcomed the dozens in attendance.
“Welcome to the celebration of 45 years of this beautiful historical monument that was placed here on the former George W. Bradford campus,” Nichols said.
“I see many of you here this morning, who also walked the halls of G.W. Bradford, and it’s such an honor to have you here today. So, once again, good morning, welcome and thank you for coming out to celebrate 45 years of this beautiful marker.”
Burkett, a member of the Cherokee County Historical Commission, spoke briefly on the importance of preservation.
“Saving our history is critical if we are to tell our young people the stories of past generations, stories of courage and leadership in business, education and religion. One day our time will be done. Our race will be won. But monuments such as this will still be standing, a visible reminder of those who connected to Bradford School long ago and those individuals who made a difference,” Burkett said. Lawander Rasberry Waggoner, Class of 1970, read the history of the G.W. Bradford School, from words inscribed on the historical marker.
A portion of that inscription reads, “The first school was built to the site during the school year 1938-1939 and was named Rusk Colored School. George W. Bradford was it’s first principal.”
“George W. Bradford High School did not cease to be an institution of learning until the end of the school year 1968 with W. R. Meador, Sr. as principal and Jack Martin Superintendent of Schools. The School enjoyed a successful tenure of 30 years and was dismantled in 1973,” the inscription concludes.
Personal remembrances of George W. Bradford were offered by Fatima Bradford, great nephew of the former principal, who describe a man who spent much time in prayer.
“On behalf of my entire family….We’d like to thank you, really thank you, for allowing us to be a part of your legacy. Y’all didn’t have to do this. Thank you for the bottom of our hearts. We’re very proud of our heritage and the things some of the great people in our community have done,” Bradford said.
H. R. Waggoner, class of 1956, spoke of personal interactions with J. Mayo Wilder, who served as principal during the time the school name was changed to honor Bradford.
“He was a strong leader. He was in control of everything in the school,” Waggoner said of Wilder.
“Bradford was a good school. It taught me the academics. It taught me extra-curriculars. It taught me social skills,” Waggoner said.
Session, Class of 1962, spoke about William Ray Meador, Sr., the third and final principal of Bradford High School.
He recalled a time when Meador chastised him for not attending school on Mondays during his senior year. Session said he was told by Meador that if he missed another Monday, he would be seeing Meador the next year.
“I didn’t miss anymore Mondays,” Session said.
“Mr. Meadow, he was my role model, during school and after school, after I became a young adult.”
The recently cleaned marker was revealed by Krystal Ward Carter, granddaughter of Walter and Maxine Session, and Crystal Henderson Nichols.
The names of many teachers and staff of the old school were read aloud by Irene Colston Joyce, Class of 1960; Doretha Session Johnson, class of 1965; and Maxine Burley Session, class of 1965.
“Walter and I are the only two original members of that Rusk Community organization living today and we felt that it was on us to bring the attention of this marker to everybody because it’s been sitting here and most people didn’t even know it was here,” Maxine Session said.
The marker is located on the campus of the George W. Bradford Primary School, near the intersection of William Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Rusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.